US soldier AARON BUSHNELL claimed to have classified knowledge of US forces fighting in Gaza tunnels on night before setting himself on fire - Friend

Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Aaron Bushnell claimed he had secret knowledge of US troops fighting in Hamas tunnels under Gaza just hours before setting himself on fire in an “extreme act of protest” against Israel, a close friend has revealed.
The 25-year-old US airman who served in the Air Force’s 70th
Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Wing, ranted he had
“top-secret clearance’’ for military intelligence data in the call to his
friend Saturday night, he said.
“He told me on Saturday that we have troops in those
tunnels, that it’s US soldiers participating in the killings,’’ the friend,
whose ties to Bushnell have been verified by The NY Post, claimed.
“His actual job involves the processing of intelligence
data. Some of what he was processing had to do with the Israeli Gaza conflict.
“One of the things he told me is that coming across his desk
… was the US military was involved in the genocides going on in Palestine,’’
the friend said, referring to Israel’s war against the Palestinian terror group
Hamas in Gaza.
“He told me that we had troops on the ground, you know, that
were there and were killing large numbers of Palestinians.
“There’s just too many things I don’t know, but I can tell
you that the tone of his voice just had something in it that told me he was
scared,’’ the buddy said. “I’ve never heard that tone come out of him.”
The White House has repeatedly said it will not put US
troops on the ground in Gaza and President Biden has said he hopes to negotiate
a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas this week.
But US Special Operations forces have been deployed in
Israel since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack, according to the New York Times, to
“identify hostages, including American hostages,” after over 200 were taken by
the group during their raid.
Special Forces have also been on hand to assist with
strategy for Israeli troops in Gaza, who are flushing out Hamas members from
the network of underground tunnels under the territory, but US says troops are
“not assigned any combatant roles,” the publication added
The friend — who noted he does not “support Hamas in any
way, shape or form” — said he was surprised as Bushnell never previously
violated his military clearance.“He’s had a security clearance for four years
now, and it is the only time that he has ever, as far as I know, broke protocol
and gave out information that he shouldn’t have,’’ the pal said of their
conversation.
“He was frightened,’’ the friend said of Bushnell, who grew
up in a controversial religious compound in a tiny seaside town in
Massachusetts, but ended up fatally lighting himself on fire in front of the
Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, around 1 p.m. Sunday while screaming, “Free
Palestine!”
In the minutes before setting himself alight, Bushnell had a
live-streamed a short video address where he said he would “no longer be
complicit in genocide.”
In his final Facebook post Bushnell also wrote: “Many of us
like to ask ourselves … What would I do if my country was committing genocide?
The answer is, you’re doing it. Right now.”
