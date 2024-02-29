TRUMP wins Michigan primary in latest blow to NIKKI HALEY



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Former US President, Donald Trump has won Michigan’s Republican primary, a victory that confirms Trump’s dominant run through this year’s presidential primaries and caucuses, despite the lingering candidacy of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Michigan is a two-part nominating contest for the GOP. Only 16 of the state’s 55 delegates to the Republican National Convention will be awarded based on Tuesday’s primary results. The remaining delegates will be decided at a state party convention o Saturday.

Trump called in to a Michigan GOP watch party in Grand Rapids shortly after the race was called to thank supporters.

“We have a very simple task — we have to win on Nov. 5,” Trump, referring to the general election, told the crowd by phone. “We win Michigan, we win the whole thing.”

“We want to send a signal, but we want to win Nov. 5,” he added. “Nov. 5, we’re going to get this guy out. We’re going to change our country. We’re going to bring our country back.”

Haley has been winless in every primary and caucus including in her home state of South Carolina.

Despite that she emphasized how she received nearly 40% of the vote in South Carolina and suggested her vote share indicated problems for Trump.

Hours before the polls closed in Michigan, Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas lowered expectations, suggesting that even a 10% share would signal an “appetite” for a Trump alternative in the GOP.

When early results showed Haley losing Michigan by an even wider margin than past contests, Perez-Cubas reinforced that assertion.

“Joe Biden is losing about 20% of the Democratic vote today, and many say it’s a sign of his weakness in November,” Perez-Cubas said. “Donald Trump is losing about 35% of the vote. That’s a flashing warning sign for Trump in November.”