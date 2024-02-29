MUTAHI NGUNYI reveals the reason for DAVID NDII's rapid weight gain since joining STATE HOUSE as RUTO’s advisor.





Thursday, February 29, 2024 - Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has joined Kenyans who have been body shaming President William Ruto’s economic advisor, Dr. David Ndii.

Ndii was lean and fit before he joined the State House and one year later, he appears unfit, fat, and obese and this has forced many Kenyans to speculate about his health.

But in defense of David Ndii, Mutahi, who worked at State House as head of propaganda and lies, during former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, said he also added weight when he worked at the House on the hill.

Mutahi said lamb chops and alcohol are in plenty at the Statehouse and that is the reason some professionals like Ndii are becoming fat.

“Leave David Ndii ALONE. It is the LAMB CHOPS at State House and a good appetite. My tummy was BIGGER when I was a resident there! And we had a bar,” Mutahi Ngunyi wrote on X

