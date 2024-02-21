US President JOE BIDEN will announce 'major' new sanctions to hold PUTIN to account for ALEXEI NAVALNY's death

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – The White House will announce 'a major sanction package' against Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold him accountable for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and for the two years of war in Ukraine.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby revealed on
Tuesday that the new package would be unveiled this Friday. He declined to
detail the sanctions or say how they would expand on the strigent sanctions
that the U.S. and its allies have already put on Russia in retaliation for its
invasion of Ukraine.
'Whatever story the Russian government decides to tell the
world, it's clear that President Putin and his government are responsible for
Mr. Navalny's death,' Kirby said. 'In response and at President Biden's
direction, we will be announcing a major sanctions package on Friday of this
week to hold Russia accountable.'
The new sanctions will fall on the two-year anniversary of
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Navalny died in prison on Friday. His death, a month
before Russia's presidential election, shocked the world.
Russian authorities said that the cause of Navalny’s death
at age 47 is still unknown and the results of any investigation are likely to
be questioned abroad.
However, many Western leaders have already said they hold
Putin responsible for the death.
Kirby said the U.S. had not determined how Navalny had died,
but insisted that the ultimate responsibility for the death of the Russian
opposition leader lies with Putin.
'Regardless of the scientific answer, Putin's responsible
for it,' he said.
Navalny's widow vowed on Monday to continue his fight
against the Kremlin, while authorities denied his mother access to a morgue
where his body is believed to be held after his death.
He had been imprisoned since January 2021 when he returned
to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from a nerve agent poisoning that he
blamed on the Kremlin.
He received three prison terms since his arrest, on a number
of charges he has rejected as politically motivated.
'They are cowardly and meanly hiding his body, refusing to
give it to his mother and lying miserably while waiting for the trace of'
poison to disappear, Navalnaya said, suggesting her husband might have been
killed with a Novichok-style nerve agent.
