Prince WILLIAM calls for 'end to fighting' in Middle East,' says he is 'deeply concerned' about the 'human cost' of the conflict in Gaza

The Prince of Wales has called for an end to the fighting in
the Middle East as soon as possible", in a major intervention in the
Israel-Gaza conflict.
Prince William spoke of the "terrible human cost of the
conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack" and said
there is a "desperate need for increased humanitarian support to
Gaza" and for hostages to be released.
He was speaking ahead of a visit about humanitarian support
in Gaza.
The prince's visits will provide a symbolic recognition of
the suffering of those caught up in violence.
He will hear from those providing humanitarian support in
the Middle East and is expected to hear first-hand accounts of the pressure on
those working in Gaza.
On a visit to a synagogue, later this month, Prince William
will speak to young people from a range of backgrounds, in a meeting which will
draw particular attention to concerns about antisemitism.
William said today: 'I remain deeply concerned about the
terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas
terrorist attack on 7 October. Too many have been killed.
'I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting
as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian
support to Gaza. It's critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released.
'Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of
human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home.
'Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found and I refuse to give up on that.'
Following the attack on Israel last October, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a statement condemning Hamas.
The royal couple said they were 'profoundly
distressed' by what they had witnessed.
A statement released on their behalf read: 'As Israel
exercises its right of self-defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will
continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come.
'Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families
and their friends in their hearts and minds.'
On behalf of the King, a Buckingham Palace spokesman
previously said: 'This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about
and he has asked to be kept actively updated.
'His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering,
particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved
as we speak.'
He added: 'His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel.'
0 Comments