Prince WILLIAM calls for 'end to fighting' in Middle East,' says he is 'deeply concerned' about the 'human cost' of the conflict in Gaza





Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – Prince William has issued a statement over the Gaza conflict, saying he feels 'deeply concerned' about its 'human cost'.

The Prince of Wales has called for an end to the fighting in the Middle East as soon as possible", in a major intervention in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Prince William spoke of the "terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack" and said there is a "desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza" and for hostages to be released.

He was speaking ahead of a visit about humanitarian support in Gaza.

The prince's visits will provide a symbolic recognition of the suffering of those caught up in violence.

He will hear from those providing humanitarian support in the Middle East and is expected to hear first-hand accounts of the pressure on those working in Gaza.

On a visit to a synagogue, later this month, Prince William will speak to young people from a range of backgrounds, in a meeting which will draw particular attention to concerns about antisemitism.

William said today: 'I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October. Too many have been killed.

'I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It's critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released.

'Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home.

'Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found and I refuse to give up on that.'

Following the attack on Israel last October, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a statement condemning Hamas.

The royal couple said they were 'profoundly distressed' by what they had witnessed.

A statement released on their behalf read: 'As Israel exercises its right of self-defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come.

'Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds.'

On behalf of the King, a Buckingham Palace spokesman previously said: 'This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about and he has asked to be kept actively updated.

'His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.'

He added: 'His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel.'