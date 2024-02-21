Two men charged with murder in Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting



Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – Two adults have been charged with second-degree murder following the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade last week.

The suspects were named by prosecutors as Dominic M. Miller of Kansas City and Lyndell Mays of Raytown. They each face charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a statement from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

These two individuals are not the two juveniles that had been charged with gun-related offenses and resisting arrest last week.

Prosecutors allege that Mays pulled his gun first during an argument which resulted in others pulling firearms including Miller.

At a press conference on Tuesday, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Miller is believed to have fired the shot that killed local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Baker also said at the press conference that the Jackson County Prosecutors Office was 'not done yet' and that a number of other suspects who were involved in the shooting are being sought.

The two men have been hospitalized with injuries following the shooting and remain in hospital as of Tuesday, Peters Baker said.

If found guilty, the two could face life behind bars and are being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and local radio DJ, was killed, and 22 other people, ranging from 8 to 47 years old, were injured.

Police initially detained three juveniles but released one who they determined wasn’t involved in the shooting.

Specialists from the ATF are working to connect firearms owned by suspects to debris left at the scene, a law enforcement source told CNN.