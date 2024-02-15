US fugitive KEVIN KANG'ETHE's relative reveals why he set him up and tipped off the police on his whereabouts – This is betrayal of the highest order!

Thursday, February 15, 2024 – Murder suspect and US fugitive Kevin Kang'ethe's relative has revealed the real reason why he informed police officers about his whereabouts, following his escape from Muthaiga Police Station on February 7.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the kin
clarified that he sought to guarantee Kang'ethe's safety by negotiating an
agreement with the police to refrain from using firearms against him.
He added that the deal also involved releasing
Kang'ethe's brother and other relatives who were in custody for being accused
of aiding the suspect.
"I decided to inform the police to ease the process as some of our members are also in police custody.
"Also, for his
safety so that he can stop running away," he stated.
"We wanted to save his life by him not
being shot, we would rather that he's found alive and handed over to the United
States."
In a detailed explanation of how he executed
the plan, Kang'ethe's kin stated that the suspect was planning to leave the
country but sought to contact his associates to finalise the process.
He revealed that the suspect arrived at the
apartment in Ngong on Tuesday, and sought to use the premises as a hideout
before securing his plans of leaving the country.
"So, I left the house and distracted him a bit. I could sense that he was tense. I informed him to converse behind the apartment along a corridor.
"After an hour of talking, I distracted him enough
for the police to come and arrest him," he noted.
"He put up quite a fight and police tried
their best to control and after being arrested he was taken to Ngong Police
Station."
The informant disclosed that Kang'ethe had no
phone at the time of his arrest but was looking for a way to contact his lawyer
and relatives in police custody.
"He told me that there was a deal going
through and that he didn't escape but just walked out of the station," the
informant elaborated.
