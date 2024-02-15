Another serial killer like MATARA on the prowl? - Nairobi lady exposes a man who almost killed her as other victims open up! He preys on ladies on dating sites.

Thursday, February 15, 2024 - A lady has exposed a man who almost killed her three weeks ago after they met for a date.
She
reportedly met him through a dating site and planned for a date.
He was
smartly dressed and had a good car when she met him, not knowing that he had an
evil plan.
He
attempted to choke her inside his car and demanded that she hand over her phone
to him.
Luckily,
she managed to scream for help.
He
ordered her to get out of his car and sped off with her phone.
Several
other ladies have come forward to confess their harrowing encounters with the
same man, who preys on his victims through dating sites.
He has
been reported to the police but no action has been taken against him.
Read the chilling confessions from his victims.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments