RUTO loses his cool as he reprimands Governor WAMATANGI and MP ALICE NG’ANG’A like children for misbehaving in his presence – Look!

RUTO loses his cool as he reprimands Governor WAMATANGI and MP ALICE NG'ANG'A like children for misbehaving in his presence

Thursday, February 15, 2024 - President William Ruto could not hold his anger yesterday after Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a misbehaved in his presence.

Ng’ang’a and Wamatangi's political differences played out in the public after the former expressed her intentions to dethrone the county chief in the next general election as Ruto was watching.

And when he rose to speak, Ruto reprimanded the two leaders, accusing them of behaving like children.

While addressing residents during the upgrading of Uplands-Kijabe-Maai Mahiu roads, in Lari, Kiambu County, Ruto told off Wamatangi and Alice, insisting that was not the right platform to go at each other.

Ruto vowed to convene a meeting between the two leaders geared at ensuring the two sort out their differences.

“This is not the right time to politic; we need to think about how we can make our country move forward. I will make sure I sit down with these leaders and ensure they read from the same script,” Ruto noted.

Ruto was forced to intervene after Alice Ng’ang’a openly rebuked Governor Wamatangi, moments after she was granted the opportunity to address the rally.

While delivering her speech, the MP vowed to resist the Governor’s leadership.

Ng’ang’a even vowed to run for the Kiambu Gubernatorial position just to make sure Kimani Wamatangi did not retain his seat.

“Your Excellency, I don't know how to sugarcoat, this county needs peace and for everything to get back to working seamlessly," Ng’ang’a noted.

"I will resist Governor Wamatangi here in Kiambu, and I will be the next governor of Kiambu County,” she added.

