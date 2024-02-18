UHURU leaves a funeral in Nyeri in a hurry to avoid meeting RIGATHI GACHAGUA





Sunday, February 18, 2024- Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday left a funeral in Nyeri County in a hurry to avoid meeting with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Uhuru was among thousands of mourners who attended the funeral of former assistant inspector general of police, Kingori Mwangi.

After a brief stay at the burial, Uhuru left moments before Gachagua arrived at the venue.

Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandetto revealed that Uhuru sought to be excused as he was headed to another funeral but left his apologies to the deputy president. "

"The former president was here and we alerted him that you (Gachagua) were on your way but you were engaged somewhere but passed your message to him.

"He also asked that we give you his apologies because he had wanted to stay but he had to go and condole with another family," said Wandetto.

Gachagua and Uhuru have been at loggerheads for a while.

The second in command has constantly accused Uhuru of leveraging his powers as head of state to persecute those who chose to dissent from him.

