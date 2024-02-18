UHURU leaves a funeral in Nyeri in a hurry to avoid meeting RIGATHI GACHAGUA

Uhuru was among thousands of mourners who attended the funeral of former assistant inspector general of police, Kingori
Mwangi.
After a brief stay at the burial,
Uhuru left moments before Gachagua arrived at the venue.
Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandetto revealed
that Uhuru sought to be excused as he was headed to another funeral but left
his apologies to the deputy president. "
"The former president was here and we alerted him that you (Gachagua) were on your way but you were engaged somewhere but passed your message to him.
"He also asked that we give
you his apologies because he had wanted to stay but he had to go and condole
with another family," said Wandetto.
Gachagua and Uhuru have been at
loggerheads for a while.
The second in command has
constantly accused Uhuru of leveraging his powers as head of state to persecute
those who chose to dissent from him.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments