Mnapeleka Gari Kwa Mtaro!! – UHURU aims a dig at clueless RUTO and GACHAGUA



Sunday, February 18, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken a swipe at Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders, accusing them of taking the country to the dogs.

Speaking on Saturday when he attended the burial of former Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya's wife in Nyandarua, Uhuru accused President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, of taking the country in the wrong direction.

The former president likened leading the country to driving a car, arguing that one cannot drive properly if he keeps looking at the rear mirror.

In an indirect attack on Ruto's administration, which has been blaming him for the challenges facing the country, Uhuru said leaders who look at the past will lead the country astray.

"When I was in leadership, I used to tell leaders that focused leaders are the ones who look ahead and not those who always want to revisit the past. If you want to lead this country, focus ahead.

"But if you keep with gossip ... You are going nowhere. Leadership is like driving a vehicle. You can't drive while looking at the rear mirror, or you risk crashing the vehicle," Uhuru said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST