ATWOLI troops back to RAILA after dumping him for RUTO as he supports his bid for AU Chairmanship – Is he looking for favours when BABA is elected?





Sunday, February 18, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli is back to supporting Azimio Leader Raila Odinga even after dumping him for President William Ruto after he lost the election in 2022.

Atwoli is now vouching for Raila to succeed Moussa Faki at the African Union Commission (AUC) as its chairperson.

Faki's second and last term in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, lapses by March 2025.

Raila joined the race to succeed Faki after formally declaring his bid on February 15.

“I have been consulting widely. I think if am ready to serve the continent of Africa. Africa deserves better” Raila stated.

Atwoli now says Raila qualifies for the post owing to his rich background and knowledge of the political and socio-economic status of not only Kenya but the larger continent.

"Raila is up to the task and can do the job. He has been tested and understands the political and social dynamics of our countries. He also understands the boundaries and political differences from the African nationalities," said Atwoli.

The COTU boss said Africa would bank on the former prime minister's expertise in solving conflicts bedeviling various countries in the continent.

For instance, Atwoli stated that with Raila at the helm of the AUC, the problem in the Eastern DRC will be arrested.

"One of the worst areas in our continent is in DRC. If there is a problem there, it affects us," he said.

The trade unionist drew an instance from Raila's involvement in the restoration of peace in the Ivory Coast.

