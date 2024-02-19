UHURU doesn’t want to see or talk to GACHAGUA as the DP desperately wants to meet him – See what happened on Saturday during the burial of former police boss?

This is after Uhuru
left the burial in a hurry just before Gachagua arrived, a clear indication
that he did not want to meet or see him.
However, the DP
continued to extend a warm hand towards the retired president in his efforts to
reunite the divided Mt Kenya region.
Speaking at the event,
Gachagua advocated for diplomacy and dialogue and was open to resolving their
indifference which emanated from the heated 2022 General Election.
Uhuru left the burial
nearly an hour before Gachagua arrived, raising questions on whether he was
tactically avoiding meeting his former personal assistant turned foe.
“I was looking forward to meeting my friend and former boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.
"I wanted to come and greet him because I had not seen him for a while and tell him it was well.
"He is our son, we had some little disagreements but it’s over,” Gachagua
stated.
Gachagua reiterated
that he respected the fact that Uhuru had other engagements in his itinerary
and was poised to attend to them after Mwangi's burial.
He also commended
Kenya's fourth president for his generosity towards society in different
capacities.
“He served as our fourth President. We had differences with him, but those differences are now in the past.
"He has retired, returned home, and kept a low profile, and we respect
his decision,” Gachagua added.
The Deputy President
further cautioned his allies against disrespecting and tainting Uhuru’s name,
requesting that he be accorded the respect he deserves.
“If I had met him, I would have told him how much we appreciate his work in retirement.
"We love and
pray for him, he is our brother,” Gachagua stated.
