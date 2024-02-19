UHURU doesn’t want to see or talk to GACHAGUA as the DP desperately wants to meet him – See what happened on Saturday during the burial of former police boss?





Monday, February 19, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has regretted not meeting former President Uhuru Kenyatta at the burial of former police boss, King’ori Mwangi, on Saturday.

This is after Uhuru left the burial in a hurry just before Gachagua arrived, a clear indication that he did not want to meet or see him.

However, the DP continued to extend a warm hand towards the retired president in his efforts to reunite the divided Mt Kenya region.

Speaking at the event, Gachagua advocated for diplomacy and dialogue and was open to resolving their indifference which emanated from the heated 2022 General Election.

Uhuru left the burial nearly an hour before Gachagua arrived, raising questions on whether he was tactically avoiding meeting his former personal assistant turned foe.

“I was looking forward to meeting my friend and former boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"I wanted to come and greet him because I had not seen him for a while and tell him it was well.

"He is our son, we had some little disagreements but it’s over,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua reiterated that he respected the fact that Uhuru had other engagements in his itinerary and was poised to attend to them after Mwangi's burial.

He also commended Kenya's fourth president for his generosity towards society in different capacities.

“He served as our fourth President. We had differences with him, but those differences are now in the past.

"He has retired, returned home, and kept a low profile, and we respect his decision,” Gachagua added.

The Deputy President further cautioned his allies against disrespecting and tainting Uhuru’s name, requesting that he be accorded the respect he deserves.

“If I had met him, I would have told him how much we appreciate his work in retirement.

"We love and pray for him, he is our brother,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST