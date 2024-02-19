RUTO lectures GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA badly for criticising the government and tells her this to her face!



Monday, February 19, 2024 - President William Ruto has told off Kenya Kwanza Alliance Members of Parliament who have been criticising the government, asking them to own up and defend their campaign manifesto to Kenyans.

Some MPs, including Githunguri's Gathoni Wamuchomba, have rubbished the president's affordable housing programme.

On Monday, Ruto lashed out at the critics of government programmes, asking them to look at the Kenya Kwanza manifesto on what they promised Kenyans.

Speaking in Naivasha where the Kenya Kwanza MPs and senators are holding a retreat with the executive, Ruto told MPs that they are the government in Parliament.

“There is no other government in Parliament, you are the government, so stop pointing at the government because you are the government,” Ruto told the Kenya Kwanza MPs.

The President took time to encourage MPs to honour their social contract with the people even as he lauded them for a good job in the legislation process.

“Don't imagine that there is another government, you are the government,’’ he said.

