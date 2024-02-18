PHOTO of a grey-haired police officer from Embakasi who is yet to retire sparks reactions - Mzee Amekula Chumvi.





Monday, February 19, 2024 - An elderly police officer based in Embakasi is yet to retire despite his advanced age.

The officer identified as Maina has served in the police force for decades.

His photo was shared on Cops Kenya Facebook page, sparking reactions among netizens.

Those who commented on the post wondered why he is still active in the force despite his advanced age.

“Mzee looks tired and overworked, let him retire,” wrote a social media user.

“At that age, he should be at home relaxing with grandchildren,’’ wrote another user.

Maina is reportedly an instructor at the Administration Police Training College in Embakasi.

See his photo.





