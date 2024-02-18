PHOTO of a grey-haired police officer from Embakasi who is yet to retire sparks reactions - Mzee Amekula Chumvi.

Monday, February 19, 2024 - An elderly police officer based in Embakasi is yet to retire despite his advanced age.
The officer identified as Maina has served in the police
force for decades.
His photo was shared on Cops Kenya Facebook page, sparking reactions
among netizens.
Those who commented on the post wondered why he is still
active in the force despite his advanced age.
“Mzee looks
tired and overworked, let him retire,” wrote a social media user.
“At that
age, he should be at home relaxing with grandchildren,’’ wrote another
user.
Maina is reportedly an instructor at the Administration
Police Training College in Embakasi.
See his photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
