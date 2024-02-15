UDA Senator KAREN NYAMU terrorizes motorists by being driven on the wrong side of the road and encourages her driver to be corrupt and steal in confidence (VIDEO).

In the video, Karen's driver is seen breaking traffic rules and as they approach a cop controlling traffic on the busy road, she tells the driver to put the hazard on
to indicate that they are in a hurry.
“Weka hazard’’ she
tells him after spotting the traffic police officer.
She is also heard
telling the driver that someone should steal 'with confidence' whenever a chance
comes, thus encouraging corruption.
Renowned activist
Boniface Mwangi shared the video on his Twitter account and called out Karen
Nyamu.
“Nominated Senator Karen
Nyamuinstructs her driver to “steal with confidence!”
We give legislators a Sh5 million car grant, fuel that car for 5 years, pay
their driver and bodyguard(s). Then they terrorize us on our roads by driving
on the wrong side of the road. Disrespect!,” wrote Boniface.
Watch the video and reactions from netizens.
Nominated Senator @karennyamunbo instructs her driver to “steal with confidence!” We give legislators a Sh5 million car grant, fuel that car for 5 years, pay their driver and bodyguard(s). Then they terrorize us on our roads by driving on the wrong side of the road. Disrespect! pic.twitter.com/rkWe16MkDl— The People’s Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) February 14, 2024
