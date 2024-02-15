UDA Senator KAREN NYAMU terrorizes motorists by being driven on the wrong side of the road and encourages her driver to be corrupt and steal in confidence (VIDEO).





Thursday, February 15, 2024 - Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has faced a backlash on social media after she shamelessly recorded a video being driven on the wrong side of the road, causing inconvenience to other motorists.

In the video, Karen's driver is seen breaking traffic rules and as they approach a cop controlling traffic on the busy road, she tells the driver to put the hazard on to indicate that they are in a hurry.

“Weka hazard’’ she tells him after spotting the traffic police officer.

She is also heard telling the driver that someone should steal 'with confidence' whenever a chance comes, thus encouraging corruption.

Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi shared the video on his Twitter account and called out Karen Nyamu.

“Nominated Senator Karen Nyamuinstructs her driver to “steal with confidence!” We give legislators a Sh5 million car grant, fuel that car for 5 years, pay their driver and bodyguard(s). Then they terrorize us on our roads by driving on the wrong side of the road. Disrespect!,” wrote Boniface.

Watch the video and reactions from netizens.

pic.twitter.com/rkWe16MkDl — The People's Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) February 14, 2024













