I knew KIPTUM had a wife and he informed me before we fell in love - His alleged girlfriend says.

Thursday, February 15, 2024 - A lady identified as Jeylaa Jeylaa left tongues wagging after she took to social media to share romantic photos with deceased marathoner Kelvin Kiptum as she mourned him.
Jeylaa hinted that she
had an affair with Kiptum and flaunted Valentine’s Gifts that he gave her, days
before his sudden demise.
The young lady now
claims that she fell in love with Kiptum in 2019.
The renowned athlete
reportedly informed her that he had a wife before they fell in love.
She alleges that
Kiptum even gave her his wife’s phone number.
She would send credit
to the athlete’s wife when they were broke.
Jeylaa spilled the
beans on her relationship with the late Kiptum when responding to a comment
from a social media user.
See the screenshot of her
comment.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
