JENNIFER LOPEZ reveals she and BEN AFFLECK broke up months after delayed wedding



Thursday, February 15, 2024 – American music star, Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she and her actor husband, Ben Affleck didn't end their relationship on the day they postponed their 2003 wedding.

Appearing for an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the singer-songwriter admitted that although their decision to call off the wedding may have signaled trouble in their relationship, they remained together for some time afterward, endeavoring to salvage their connection.

She also revealed that the wedding delay sparked doubt in both herself and Ben about “what our relationship was and where it was going”, and even though she knew she wanted to be with him forever, she felt their marriage wasn't going to make it the distance.

Lopez also explained that they weren't "mature" enough to make the relationship work despite their repeated attempts. She also disclosed that they were under the impression people broke up when "things get hard" so they went their separate ways.

The singer further stated that they both needed to go find love and make families with other people before they could really work at being a couple again.

Lopez said she and Ben both felt more confident in themselves as individuals when they got back together and this time the relationship seems permanent, with the two officially tying the knot in 2022.