The poor guard takes the fall as DCI arrests watchman in connection to Embakasi gas explosion

Friday, February 2, 2024 - Police have arrested
a watchman linked to the Embakasi gas explosion that has so far claimed three
lives and left over 300 others with injuries.
DCI detectives made the arrest minutes after they were given
48 hours to investigate the case.
Police stated that the watchman was in charge of guarding
the premises where the lorry loaded with gas that exploded was
stationed.
However, DCI has yet to state the charges preferred against
the watchman whose identity is still unknown.
Reports further indicated that two mechanics were also
linked to the case, with residents alleging that they caused the fire that led
to the explosion.
The residents claimed that they detected the scent of
leaking gas at around 10 pm, while the mechanics were repairing a car that had
broken down in the vicinity.
Alarmed by the leaking gas, they allegedly warned the
mechanics against jump-starting the car as the sparks would have caused a
fire.
It is yet to be clear whether the mechanics were the sole
cause of the fire as alleged as DCI detectives are yet to trace their
whereabouts.
The inferno was reported on Thursday night after a gas
explosion occurred near a residential area in Embakasi.
Some residents faulted the National Environment Management
Authority (NEMA), noting that concerns raised to the authority
regarding the gas facility polluting the air in the area were
ignored.
"You can imagine the last two months I lived in that
house; I didn't step onto my balcony or even open the windows of my house.
"I couldn’t handle the smell of the gas anymore,"
a real estate specialist living in the area stated.
