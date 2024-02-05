TYLA beats DAVIDO, BURNA BOY, AYRA STARR, and ASAKE to win the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance



Monday, February 5, 2024 – Tyla, from South Africa, has won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance for her song “Water.”

This is the inaugural year for the category, in which Asake and Olamide (“Amapiano”), Ayra Starr (“Rush”), Burna Boy (“City Boys”), and Davido featuring Musa Keys (“Unavailable”) were also nominated.

Best African Music Performance is one of three brand new categories debuting at the 2024 Grammy Awards, along with Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

“Water” will appear on Tyla’s self-titled debut album, which is out March 22.