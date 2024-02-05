BURNA BOY loses all four nominations at the Grammy Awards 2024



Monday, February 5, 2024 – Burna Boy clinched no award at the 66th Grammy Award ceremony despite being nominated in four categories.

The singer, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, was nominated for the Global Music Performance category, the Best African Music Performance category, the Best Melodic Rap Performance category, and Best Global Music Album.

Burna's song ‘Alone’ lost to the trio of Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck and Edgar Myer’s song ‘Pashto’ which won the Global Music Performance category.

Burna’s ‘City Boys’ also lost in the Best African Music Performance category to South African singer, Tyla, for her song, ‘Water'.

Third on the list was the Best Melodic Rap Performance category won by American rappers, Lil Durk and J Cole. Their song titled ‘All My Life’ was rated above ‘Sittin’ On Top of the World’ by Burna Boy and 21 Savage.

Burna Boy also lost his fourth nomination – Best Global Music Album. His album, ‘I Told Them’ was nominated in this category, but he lost to World fusion band Shakti’s ‘This Moment.’