NBA star HAYWOOD HIGHSMITH sued by 21-year-old who lost a leg in car accident



Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – NBA star, Haywood Highsmith has been sued by a 21-year-old who lost his leg in a car accident he was involved in earlier this month.

Alekxei Pino said the hooper's careless driving caused the entire tragedy. He said he was helping assist a stranded motorist on February 6 in Miami when Highsmith barreled into him in his 2021 Audi A5 at a high rate of speed.

He said Highsmith was going over the roadway's legal speed limit before he hit him, causing an above-the-knee amputation. He further revealed that he suffered other significant injuries in the crash and has since undergone numerous medical procedures to address the damage.

Pino's attorney, Manuel Dobrinsky, said in a statement this week that his client is still in the hospital recovering "with a very long road of rehabilitation ahead of him."

Pino and his lawyer are asking for unspecified damages but estimate it will be in excess of $50,000. His family has also set up a GoFundMe, hoping to raise $100,000 to help him with the recovery process.