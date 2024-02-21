NBA star HAYWOOD HIGHSMITH sued by 21-year-old who lost a leg in car accident

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – NBA star, Haywood Highsmith has been sued by a 21-year-old who lost his leg in a car accident he was involved in earlier this month.
Alekxei Pino said the hooper's careless driving caused the
entire tragedy. He said he was helping assist a stranded motorist on February 6
in Miami when Highsmith barreled into him in his 2021 Audi A5 at a high rate of
speed.
He said Highsmith was going over the roadway's legal speed
limit before he hit him, causing an above-the-knee amputation. He further
revealed that he suffered other significant injuries in the crash and has since
undergone numerous medical procedures to address the damage.
Pino's attorney, Manuel Dobrinsky, said in a statement
this week that his client is still in the hospital recovering "with a very
long road of rehabilitation ahead of him."
Pino and his lawyer are asking for unspecified damages but
estimate it will be in excess of $50,000. His family has also set up
a GoFundMe, hoping to raise $100,000 to help him with the recovery
process.
