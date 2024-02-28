Two ladies nabbed for masquerading as lawyers in Kasarani - This city is full of quacks (VIDEO).



Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - Members of the Rapid Action Team (RAT) have nabbed two ladies who have been masquerading as lawyer s within the Karasani Area.

The suspects, Christine Musembi and Mary Wanjiku have been drawing pleadings and swindling money from unsuspecting members of the public in the guise of being advocates.

RAT officials found them drafting sale agreements over properties worth millions of shillings and upon inquiry, they confirmed they charge agreement Kshs 2,500 as a standard fee.

It was established that they are not qualified lawyers.

“The Rapid Action Team (RAT) shall continue to be vigilant in the fight against masqueraders to safeguard our space of practice(s).

"We encourage members to share information of any person masquerading as an advocate.” a member of the RAT team posted on X.

Watch video.

Earlier today, the Rapid Action Team (R.A.T.), led by Stephen Mbugua Wanjiru, Teresia Wavinya Nicholas, and Gloria Wangui Kimani, apprehended two masqueraders, Christine Musembi and Mary Wanjiku. pic.twitter.com/V9P1BN5KJn — LSK Nairobi Branch (@lsk_nbi) February 28, 2024

