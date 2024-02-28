RUTO is just repeating what UHURU said when he entered into a handshake with RAILA ODINGA in 2018 – PAULINE NJOROGE says the President is a hypocrite



Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - Renowned communications and digital strategist, Pauline Njoroge, has stated that President William Ruto is merely emulating former President Uhuru Kenyatta's leadership style, despite pretending to forge his own path.

This is after Ruto entered into a secret political pact with opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Unlike Uhuru, who publicized his pact with Raila Odinga in 2018, Ruto, like a coward, is acting secretly, terming his association with Raila Odinga as merely because he is vying for the African Union Chairperson post.

Reacting to the pact between Ruto and Raila, Pauline, who is also Jubilee Party Deputy Organising secretary, said the pact is just what Uhuru did in 2018 but Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance brigade opposed it.

“In 2018 when Uhuru said that we should find a win-win solution in order to build a united country and avoid a situation where the winner takes it all, he was demonized especially by his own people in Mt. Kenya.

"Now, Ruto has said the exact thing in Homabay today,” Njoroge wrote on X

The Kenyan DAILY POST