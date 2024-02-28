Shame as Immigration PS JULIUS BITOK employs five relatives as County Commissioners and 10 as employees in his ministry.

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - Immigration Principal Secretary, Julius Bitok, is among Kenya Kwanza Alliance members who are still living in the Moi era, despite Kenyans moving from that totalitarian era.

These revelations were made by Dadaab Member of Parliament, Farah Maalim, who said Bitok has employed six of his family members as county commissioners and 10 as employees in the Immigration department.

Maalim also said leaders like Bitok don’t deserve public offices because they bring mediocrity and nepotism which has affected President William Ruto’s administration.

Bitok is among many of Ruto's orphans who will land in jail when Ruto exits power due to corruption, nepotism, mismanagement, favoritism, and cronyism among other evils.

