Twist as it emerges that KIPTUM’s father lied on TV – He knew the 4 mysterious men who visited their home 4 days before his son died

This is after it
emerged that Kiptum’s father, Samson Cheruiyot, knew the four men who showed up at
Kelvin Kiptum's home days before his tragic death contrary to what he reported.
Cheruiyot had urged
the police to look into the four strange men who were at his house to
ascertain whether they had something to do with his son’s death.
However, the four, who
presented themselves to DCI for grilling, denied being strangers to his family
Two of the men were
identified as Noah Kemboi and Duncan Ruto, while the others have yet to make
their names public.
The men explained that
they were welcomed to Kiptum's home and had a discussion, which they considered
to be fruitful, before having tea.
They disclosed that
Kiptum's father even prayed at the end of their discussion before they took
photos together.
"I myself went there as our lawyer said, and we had a very good discussion. I was there, I prayed, we talked very well, and in the end, Kiptum's father also prayed last, and we were served tea, and we had conversations that we ourselves felt were very good.
"In the end, I was able to exchange numbers and later took pictures
outside. I was only shocked the other day when I heard that we were strangers.”
“I gave out my number, we talked, and I identified myself even at home; the mzee knew our home. I was only shocked when I saw in the media that I was a stranger.
"But then I want
to take this opportunity to say I know the old man said so maybe because of how
he was grieving," said one of the men.
They explained that it
was unfortunate that the meeting they had with the family had taken a new
twist, away from what they intended.
According to the four,
they were innocent of any wrongdoing, adding that their discussion would have
benefited the family, too.
