Forget RUTO or GACHAGUA’s 'meagre' salaries, see the mouth-watering salary that RAILA will earn and the power that he will wield if elected AU Chairperson

If
elected AU Chairperson, Raila will wield immense power in the continent and his
remuneration will be mouth-watering.
As
detailed in the AU mandate, the chairperson has 12 statutory roles and gets a
monthly salary of Ksh2.4 million (US15,576.75) among other hefty perks.
If
he clinches the seat, Raila will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer,
Legal Representative, and Accounting Officer of the Union.
The
main responsibility of the holder of the lucrative post is to be the
administrator and enforcer of the AU. He will also be tasked with preparing the
budget of the Union which runs to billions of shillings.
On the diplomatic front, the Chairperson is mandated to champion AU's objectives and interests in the global arena.
Therefore, the holder of the office is
required to attend various continental engagements including summits such as
the US-Africa summit and Italy-Africa summit among others.
Additionally,
the Union's CEO also chairs and determines the agenda of the African Union
Commission (AUC). As CEO, he will also determine the size and structure of the
Commission including key appointments to be made to various posts.
Should
Raila get elected, he will also be the recipient of all AU treaties and legal
instruments.
However,
as the chairperson, he will be answerable to the Heads of State and will be
required to prepare reports required to help the leaders make decisions for the
Union and the continent.
Besides
the Ksh2.4 million monthly salary, the AU Chairperson is also entitled to a
monthly rental budget of USD6,000 (Ksh933,000) which will include rent and
payment of utilities such as electricity.
On
the other hand, should Raila get elected, his wife, Ida, will also get a monthly
facilitation of USD500 (Ksh77,750) per month.
Notably,
the AU also pays 100 per cent fees for the Chairperson's dependent
children studying in Africa or any other part of the world other than
Europe and North America.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
