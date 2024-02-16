RUTO orders Engineers from Housing Ministry to build KELVIN KIPTUM’s family a decent house within 7 days

Friday, February 16, 2024 - President William Ruto has ordered engineers from the Housing ministry to camp at late marathoner Kelvin Kiptum's home and build his family a decent house within 7 days.
In his
remarks, Ruto told the engineers to build the family a 3-bedroom house so it can be
ready before
he is buried on February 24.
However, the family has to agree
on the site where the house will be built, whether in the father's compound or
on the pieces of land that Kiptum bought within Kaptagat.
As reported earlier, the president
is among the leaders who conveyed their heartfelt tribute in the wake of the
tragic passing of the world-renowned athlete.
In his message, Ruto
asserted that the athlete represented the future of both the country and the
sports fraternity, attributing this to his unmatched mental resilience and
disciplined approach.
Kiptum, along with his coach
Garvais Hakizimana, died on Sunday after being involved in a road accident
along Kaptagat-Eldoret road.
