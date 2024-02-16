RUTO orders Engineers from Housing Ministry to build KELVIN KIPTUM’s family a decent house within 7 days





Friday, February 16, 2024 - President William Ruto has ordered engineers from the Housing ministry to camp at late marathoner Kelvin Kiptum's home and build his family a decent house within 7 days.

In his remarks, Ruto told the engineers to build the family a 3-bedroom house so it can be ready before he is buried on February 24.

However, the family has to agree on the site where the house will be built, whether in the father's compound or on the pieces of land that Kiptum bought within Kaptagat.

As reported earlier, the president is among the leaders who conveyed their heartfelt tribute in the wake of the tragic passing of the world-renowned athlete.

In his message, Ruto asserted that the athlete represented the future of both the country and the sports fraternity, attributing this to his unmatched mental resilience and disciplined approach.

Kiptum, along with his coach Garvais Hakizimana, died on Sunday after being involved in a road accident along Kaptagat-Eldoret road.

The Kenyan DAILY POST