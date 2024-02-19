Turkish club Besiktas terminate 21-year-old player's contract after his Tinder profile where he claimed to be 24 went viral



Monday, February 19, 2024 – Turkish side Besiktas have terminated the contract of a young player after his dating profile went viral online.

Emirhan Delibas, 21, has departed the club by mutual agreement though the winger has denied that the profile is his and labelled the account 'fake'.

Delibas made just two senior appearances before leaving but progressed through Besiktas' youth academy and represented them at various age levels.

In a statement, the club said: 'We have parted ways with professional football player Emirhan Delibas by mutual agreement. We wish him success in his future career.'



The official reasoning behind the decision was not stated, but it's likely to have been connected to Delibas' alleged profile on the dating app Bumble.

On his page, a photo of Delibas wearing Besiktas' training kit and holding a drink was accompanied by his name and age, which he falsely claimed he is 24.

In his description, he said that he was a footballer for the club, provided his Instagram handle, and revealed that he was looking for 'something casual'.





In a shocking twist, the player distanced himself from the profile.

In a statement on Instagram, he said: 'I reject the slanders made by fake accounts and would like to state that my loyalty to my team cannot be questioned.

'Besiktas is a responsibility for me. Your love has been my greatest motivation.'