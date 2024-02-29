Ivory Coast footballer ARCHANGE DEFRIGNAN MONDOU, 19, tragically passes away after he was found unresponsive at home

Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Ivory Coast footballer, Archange Defrignan Mondou has tragically passed away.
Mondou, 19, played for Norway's top club HamKam in the
Eliteserien before his sad demise.
The midfielder, nicknamed Achilles, moved from the Ivory
Coast in April of last year and initially joined HamKam's second team, making
three appearances and scoring one goal.
Mondou was found unresponsive by emergency services at his
flat in Hamar, 60 miles north of Norway's capital Oslo on Tuesday, February 27.
In a statement, HamKam said: 'It is with great sadness that
HamKam Football has received the news that Achilles has passed away at the age
of 19.
'He was found in his apartment. Our warmest thoughts are
with his family and relatives.
'The cause of death is currently unknown.'
HamKam's general manager Bent Svele added: 'This is a very
difficult day for everyone affected.'
Meanwhile, local police said the cause of Mondou's death was
so far unknown.
They explained: 'He was found dead, and we have requested an
autopsy.
'There was nothing suspicious about the death, other than
the cause is unclear. He was found by others at home, and died alone.'
Mondou had been forced to take time away from football last
September following an incident in training, with the midfielder spending time
in hospital after a medical assessment.
