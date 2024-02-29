Ivory Coast footballer ARCHANGE DEFRIGNAN MONDOU, 19, tragically passes away after he was found unresponsive at home



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Ivory Coast footballer, Archange Defrignan Mondou has tragically passed away.

Mondou, 19, played for Norway's top club HamKam in the Eliteserien before his sad demise.

The midfielder, nicknamed Achilles, moved from the Ivory Coast in April of last year and initially joined HamKam's second team, making three appearances and scoring one goal.

Mondou was found unresponsive by emergency services at his flat in Hamar, 60 miles north of Norway's capital Oslo on Tuesday, February 27.

In a statement, HamKam said: 'It is with great sadness that HamKam Football has received the news that Achilles has passed away at the age of 19.

'He was found in his apartment. Our warmest thoughts are with his family and relatives.

'The cause of death is currently unknown.'

HamKam's general manager Bent Svele added: 'This is a very difficult day for everyone affected.'

Meanwhile, local police said the cause of Mondou's death was so far unknown.

They explained: 'He was found dead, and we have requested an autopsy.

'There was nothing suspicious about the death, other than the cause is unclear. He was found by others at home, and died alone.'

Mondou had been forced to take time away from football last September following an incident in training, with the midfielder spending time in hospital after a medical assessment.