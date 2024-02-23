Transgender man and his female partner will undergo IVF using her womb and his eggs from before he transitioned

Friday, February 23, 2024 – A trans man in the UK and his fiancée are planning to undergo IVF treatment on the NHS using her womb and his eggs.
Taylor Winters, 40, from Watford, Hertfordshire, was born a
female but always felt 'like a boy' growing up.
He moved to the UK nine years ago and began looking into
transitioning - starting testosterone treatment at age 34.
Taylor found it 'exciting' growing a beard, hearing his
voice drop, and said he felt 'whole' after having top surgery.
Before starting his transition, Taylor decided to freeze his
eggs and is now beginning IVF treatment on the NHS with his fiancée, Chloe.
The couple are using a sperm donor and plan to use
Taylor's frozen eggs in their first transfer and Chloe's in their second – so
they can each have a biological child.
Taylor, a social media director, said: 'I feel whole now.
I'm the happiest I've ever been.
'I was waiting my whole life for something but I didn't know
if it was going to happen. I never lost hope.'
The pair want to use the same sperm donor for their second
child.
Chloe, 30, said: 'It was amazing noticing how each injection
would transform his body but most importantly, I loved seeing how confident he
grew as each month passed.
'I feel it's so brave to show the world who you truly are, so I'm really proud of him for aligning his physical appearance to who he is inside.
'I've always wanted a family of my own, ever since I was
little. Having our own biological kids just felt right for us as it does for a
lot of couples - we're no different.
'Having IVF as an option for us is such a blessing. We both
have a lot of love to give and have the best family and support around us, and
our children would always be loved and accepted for who they are.
'You can be in a healthy and happy relationship if you're
transgender.'
Taylor, who grew up in Transylvania, Romania, told his
parents he was a boy from the age of five and says they were supportive.
He would cut his hair short and refuse to wear dresses.
He said: 'I was saying I'm more of a butch lesbian but I
felt like a boy. There was no visibility [of trans people] at all.'
Taylor wore baggy clothes and did not realise he was
transgender until he reached his early twenties and saw a trans woman being
interviewed on television.
He said: 'I saw a Romanian trans person on TV. I felt
compassion for the trans girl and a bit envious as well.'
Before starting Taylor decided to freeze his eggs as he had
always wanted the chance to be a parent, but had never seen himself being
pregnant.
He said: 'I was becoming something I always saw myself to
be. It was amazing [and] exciting.
'I started seeing facial hair. My voice started to drop
after a few months. It was a rollercoaster.
Taylor had top surgery in October 2019 and a hysterectomy in
November 2023.
He said: 'It was such a liberating feeling. It was amazing
not having to hide my chest - to go the beach and not have to wear a bra.'
Speaking of having children, Taylor said: 'From my
perspective, I always wanted to have biological kids but I didn't want to be
pregnant.
'We're using both our eggs to start a family so we each have
a biological connection.'
Taylor hopes sharing his story can show people that it's
'never too late' to transition.
He said: 'I feel like this is a new life since
transitioning.'
