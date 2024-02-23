It seems like ex-Big Brother housemate, CEE-C, has fallen in love



Friday, February 23, 2024 – Former Big Brother housemate, Cee C has set tongues wagging with her latest Instagram post, which has left many netizens curious about the identity of her new favorite person.

Flaunting a meal that her supposed favorite person had cooked, the Cee-c revealed that she was surprised by the said man when she came home to find out that he had prepared a meal for her after a long day on set of a new project she’s working on.

In sharing the photo, she wrote; After a long day shooting on set, I come home to see that this man has prepared my favorite meal, Pasta and sardines! The best part? I didn't even have to ask. It's the intentionality for me.

As the Naira continues its downward spiral, Cee-C discovers a priceless treasure amidst the chaos. A LOVE THAT TRANSCENDS CURRENCY.