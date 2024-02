There are millions of single parents and divorcees who are more responsible than most women that are in their husbands' houses - Actress RITA EDOCHIE



Friday, February 23, 2024 – Actress, Rita Edochie has berated people who mock single mothers and divorcees.

In a post shared on Instagram, the actress pointed out that it isn't right to mock such people as no one knows the reason they are single or why they left their marriages.

She faulted people with the believe that responsible women would get married and also not divorce.

She wrote;

‘STOP TALKING DOWN ON SINGLE MOTHERS AND DIVORCEES, TAGGING THEM IRRESPONSIBLE BECAUSE YOU DO NOT KNOW THE CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING THE DIVORCE.

SEE EHNN, DON'T TELL ME THE BEST WAY TO DETERMINE IF A WOMAN IS RESPONSIBLE OR WAYWARD IS HER ABILITY TO BE IN MARRIAGE WITH A MAN, I CAN NEVER AGREE TO THAT.

THERE ARE MILLIONS OF SINGLE PARENTS AND DIVORCEES OUT THERE WHO ARE MORE RESPONSIBLE THAN MOST WOMEN THAT ARE IN THEIR HUSBANDS HOUSES.

THESE WOMEN TEND TO BE PRODUCTIVE AND RESOURCEFUL. THEY ARE CAPABLE BREADWINNERS WHO COMFORTABLY PAY THEIR BILLS AND THAT OF THEIR KIDS.''

BEING IN A MAN'S HOUSE DOESN'T DEFINE

YOUR GOODNESS AS A WOMAN AN IT: 45c hier

NOTHING TO DO WITH BEING RESPONSIBLE.