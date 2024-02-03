Tragedy as a body of a missing caretaker is found in his makeshift house partially eaten by dogs - He had been employed by a University don in Athi River.

Saturday, February 3, 2024 - Police have launched investigations after the body of a man who went missing was found partially eaten by dogs in his house in Athi River, Machakos County.

Maurice Mwaka, 45, was employed as a caretaker by a university don in his residence at the Sabaki area.

He had been working at the residence for seven years.

The University don had hired him through a local firm.

The firm reported him missing at a local police station after failing to reach him on the phone for three days.

His employer said he talked to him on January 27, 2024.

He never heard from him until February 2 when he was informed his body had been found in his makeshift house at the compound.

He had signs of dog bites on the neck.

The door to the house was open.

His body was taken to the morgue for an autopsy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.