A lady devastated to find out that her boyfriend perished in the Embakasi fire tragedy - She thought he was ignoring her phone calls (PHOTOs)



Saturday, February 3, 2024 - A lady is mourning the sudden demise of her boyfriend, who perished in the fire tragedy at Embakasi.

Before she learnt about his demise, she had been calling him but he was not picking up her calls.

She even thought that he had blocked her.

She had to call his brother to inquire why he was not answering her calls.

Her boyfriend’s brother informed her that he had perished in the fire tragedy.

When the tragedy occurred, he was walking home from work on the fateful night.

He died while receiving treatment at Kenyatta Hospital.

Check out her heartbreaking post.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.