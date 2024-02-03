Popular Kalenjin musician shares WhatsApp conversation with “Mali Safi Chito” hitmaker, Marakwet Daughter - This lady is too proud and arrogant after getting fame (LOOK).

Saturday, February 3, 2024 - Renowned Kenyan artist Millicent Jepkorir popularly known as Marakwet Daughter, who is celebrated for her hit song ‘Mali Safi Chito,’ ignited a social media storm after she trashed her followers.

Marakwet Daughter in a viral video warned and threatened to block those who engaged in harmful behavior on her social media accounts.

“You are used to using bad language in my comment section.

"Mumezoea sanaa kupupuu inbox yangu pale TikTok, pupuu sasa hapa. Nkt!” she lashed out at her followers.

The video prompted mixed reactions, with some expressing their discontent while others saying it was right.

She lost some followers on YouTube after the video went viral.

Music Copyright Society of Kenya CEO Ezekiel Mutua even urged her to stay humble and warned that she was damaging her brand.

A popular Kalenjin musician tried to reach out to her on WhatsApp with a piece of advice after a video of her trashing her followers went viral.

She went berserk and responded with insults.

Check out the conversation.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.