TOM CRUISE, 61, and Russian socialite ELSINA KHAYROVA, 36, make relationship official



Monday, February 12, 2024 – Tom Cruise reportedly has a new girlfriend.

The actor, 61, has been “growing closer” to Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, over the past couple of months and is now officially dating her, the Daily Mail reports.

“It’s well known within Elsina’s circle that she and Tom are now an item,” an insider told the outlet.

“They’ve grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy,” the source continued.

“Tom has been staying the night at Elsina’s apartment, which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do.”

The pair both attended a gala dinner in support of London’s Air Ambulance Charity, where Prince William was the guest of honor.

Though Cruise and Khayrova arrived separately, friends told the outlet that it’s not a surprise, as they’ve been spending most of their time behind closed doors at her multimillion-dollar apartment in Knightsbridge, London.

However, the pair have stepped out incognito for strolls through Hyde Park, sources claimed. The two have also reportedly dined privately at several exclusive London restaurants.

They were first romantically linked after reportedly canoodling at a party in London’s ritzy Mayfair neighborhood in December.

“They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her,” an eyewitness told the Daily Mail at the time.

The “Jack Reacher” actor has previously been married three times.

He was married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012.

Khayrova, for her part, split from ex-husband Dmitry Tsetkov in 2022.

The Russian oligarch, 43, spoke to the tabloid in December about their bitter three-year divorce battle, which he claims cost him more than $150 million.

“Irrespective of whoever she’s with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open,” he said.

He added, “I’m happy for her, I wish her all the best.”