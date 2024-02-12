SWIZZ BEATZ reacts to intimate performance between wife ALICIA KEYS and USHER at Superbowl



Monday, February 12, 2024 – Swizz Beatz has addressed the backlash for Usher and his wife Alicia Keys' intimate performance of "My Boo" at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

During the performance, Usher got really handsy with Alicia, hugging her from behind and pulling her so close to him. Alicia also gave herself up to the performance and appeared to be having a good time.

Viewers later took to X to comment about how Swizz must feel watching his wife and Usher engage in an intimate dance in public.

But the American record producer and rapper seemed unperturbed and he told fans to stop talking about the “wrong damn thing.”

He wrote: “Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium. Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants!”

Swizz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, added alongside an Instagram carousel of photos of the performance. “Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic,”