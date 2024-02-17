To hell with MARTHA KOOME’s Judiciary as Haiti reveals details of the MoU with RUTO’s representatives to deploy police despite the ban – Look! This is impunity



Saturday, February 17, 2024 - The Government of Haiti has disclosed some details about a high-level meeting between officials from the Caribbean nation and Kenya, which was held in the United States for three days.

Officials from Haiti remarked that the two countries had agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on when to deploy officers to the troubled nation despite the ban by a Kenyan court.

Additionally, it was reported that the two countries set a deadline on when police officers should be deployed to Haiti.

The meeting was convened by senior United States government officials.

While Haiti officials leaked details of the meeting, they fell just short of making public the deadline set for the police deployment.

There was a conspicuous silence from Kenyan officials on how President William Ruto’s government was going to circumvent the court ruling.

Haiti officials though remarked that before the deployment, there would be measures put in place to ensure that the process was lawful.

“A final decision on the text should come early next week as well as its signature by both parties,” Haiti’s government stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST