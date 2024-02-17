To hell with MARTHA KOOME’s Judiciary as Haiti reveals details of the MoU with RUTO’s representatives to deploy police despite the ban – Look! This is impunity

Saturday, February 17, 2024 - The Government of Haiti has disclosed some details about a high-level meeting between officials from the Caribbean nation and Kenya, which was held in the United States for three days.
Officials from Haiti remarked
that the two countries had agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
on when to deploy officers to the troubled nation despite the ban by a
Kenyan court.
Additionally, it was reported
that the two countries set a deadline on when police officers should be
deployed to Haiti.
The meeting was convened by
senior United States government officials.
While Haiti officials leaked
details of the meeting, they fell just short of making public the deadline set
for the police deployment.
There was a conspicuous silence
from Kenyan officials on how President William Ruto’s government was going
to circumvent the court ruling.
Haiti officials though remarked
that before the deployment, there would be measures put in place to ensure that
the process was lawful.
“A final decision on the text
should come early next week as well as its signature by both parties,” Haiti’s
government stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments