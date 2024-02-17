80 percent of RUTO’s supporters are over the moon after RAILA ODINGA announced he is exiting politics for the AU - ETALE





Saturday, February 17, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communications Director, Philip Etale, has faulted Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters for celebrating after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga announced that he will contest for the African Union chairperson seat.

On Thursday, Raila Odinga stated that he will contest for the topmost position in the African Union and expressed confidence that he is equal to the task.

If Raila Odinga is appointed, he will have to quit Kenyan politics and concentrate all his affairs on the continental body.

According to Etale, the announcement by Raila Odinga that he will contest for the AUC position has excited 80 percent of President Willam Ruto's supporters, since they saw him as a huge threat to the President's re-election in 2027.

"But why is it that 80% of the people excited about @RailaOdinga expressing interest in the AU top job are Kenya Kwanza and their sympathizers? Eish!!!

"This means Baba is a threat to them in 2027!!! Yeah, my thinking," Etale wrote on X on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST