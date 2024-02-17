80 percent of RUTO’s supporters are over the moon after RAILA ODINGA announced he is exiting politics for the AU - ETALE

On Thursday, Raila Odinga stated that he will contest for
the topmost position in the African Union and expressed confidence that he is
equal to the task.
If Raila
Odinga is appointed, he will have to quit Kenyan politics and concentrate all
his affairs on the continental body.
According
to Etale, the announcement by Raila Odinga that he will contest for the AUC
position has excited 80 percent of President Willam Ruto's supporters, since
they saw him as a huge threat to the President's re-election in 2027.
"But why is it that 80% of the people excited about @RailaOdinga expressing interest in the AU top job are Kenya Kwanza and their sympathizers? Eish!!!
"This means Baba is a threat to them in 2027!!! Yeah, my
thinking," Etale wrote on X on Friday.
