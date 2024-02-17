RUTO’s PS KORIR SING’OEI reveals what Kenya Kwanza government is doing to ensure RAILA becomes African Union chairperson



Saturday, February 17, 2024 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei has confirmed that President William Ruto’s government is doing everything possible to ensure Azimio Leader Raila Odinga becomes the next African Union Commission chairperson.

In a statement, Sing’oei admitted that Ruto’s government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will endorse and facilitate the candidature of Raila for the AU role.

According to the PS, the Foreign Affairs Ministry was the government agency mandated to facilitate such candidature for the country and seek support across the continent.

Sing'oei also expressed that the former premier was deserving of the post as the ODM boss is a statesman.

"Facilitating the candidature of qualified Kenyans to regional and international organizations is one of the mandates of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are on standby to support this quest for a well-deserving national," he stated.

The Ministry is expected to begin lobbying for Raila.

Notably, leaders allied with Ruto including Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria have already thrown their weight behind Raila.

"With incoming Chair of Africa Union Commission. Africa will never be the same again. Super friend and a wonderful soul," Kuria posted on his social media pages.

"A man who ticks all the boxes. We enthusiastically look forward to Raila Odinga becoming the AU Commission Chairperson. There has never been a better candidate for this job than Jakom," former Senator Millicent Omanga added.

Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and other government officials will launch a charm offensive in the continent to woo African leaders to vote in Raila’s favour once everything is cleared up.

