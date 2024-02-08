Tiaty MP WILLIAM KAMKET arrested on serious charges after dumping GIDEON MOI for RUTO – Look! You won’t believe what he did

Directorate of Criminal
Investigations (DCI) officers arrested Kamket on Wednesday at around 2 pm and
detained him at Nakuru Central Police Station.
Reports indicated that Kamket
was apprehended at his office and spent the night in police custody after his
lawyer's pleas to release him were denied.
The lawyer, Lemmy Lang’at,
stated that the officers detained Kamket on allegations of inciting Tiaty
residents to fight for the Sugoti area, which the MP wants to be part of his
constituency.
Kamket's legal team added that they were directed to wait for his arraignment at the Nakuru Law courts.
However, they were yet to receive communication of the date and time for his
appearance.
The DCI officers were said to
have grilled him over making remarks bordering on incitement, hate speech, and
violence.
Political leaders from the Tiaty
Constituency demanded his release and the charge sheet detailing charges
levelled against Kamket.
“MP Tiaty William Kamket was arrested by DCI under unclear circumstances at Nakuru and is currently held up at Nakuru Central police station.
"The arrest is a mockery for the
legislature has been preaching peace all along,” Tirioko MCA Lokales Sam
Lourien stated.
Lokales further urged Tiaty
residents to wait for communication on the way forward as they continue to seek
his release.
“On behalf of Tiaty leadership,
we request our people to stay calm as we wait for our lawyers to brief us and
further action from our courts,” Lokales added.
