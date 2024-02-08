Prepare for an increase in food prices in the coming months – CBK Governor KAMAU THUGGE warns Kenyans

Speaking on Wednesday during the
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing, Thugge reported that overall inflation is
expected to persist, with imported food prices expected to soar amid the
weakening shilling.
Thugge further noted that the
costs of fuel, non-food items, and non-fuel categories remained high in
January.
"The survey of the
agriculture sector conducted ahead of the MPC Meeting revealed that respondents
expected inflation to increase in the next three months, on account of high
import costs, partly due to the exchange rate depreciation," Kamau who
chairs the MPC said.
Kenya's inflation rose to 6.9% in
January, up from 6.6% in December 2023.
The Kenya National Bureau of
Statistics (KNBS) revealed on Wednesday, that the inflation growth rate was the
highest in four months.
