RAILA ODINGA is a true friend of KING CHARLES III – See what he did after he was diagnosed with CANCER as RUTO continues to globe-trot

Thursday, February 8, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is among millions of global citizens who are concerned after the head of British Monarch, King Charles III, was diagnosed with cancer on Monday.

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer but it didn’t state the organs it has affected.

Following this tragic news, Raila on Wednesday met British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan where he wished King Charles III a quick recovery as he embarked on cancer treatment.

The former Premier further lauded Buckingham Palace for sharing King Charles's condition with the public.

"The exposure will strengthen the work and resolve of those pursuing cancer treatment and management of cancer, in addition to normalizing leaders falling sick," Raila said.

Buckingham Palace says the King "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible".

