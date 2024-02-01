This is why the burial of KHALWALE‘s employee KIZITO MOI has been postponed – Is the senator hiding something?

Thursday, February 1, 2024 - Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has postponed the burial of his fighter bull caretaker and trainer Kizito Moi Amukune to reportedly give police more time to investigate the incident.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Khalwale said he postponed the burial due to wild, baseless, and false” claims that he was involved in the murder of Kizito.

The Senate Majority Whip also revealed that he had already invited and hosted a team of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to his Malinya home for what he termed a “thorough fact-finding” mission.

“Following wild, baseless, and false claims by some pseudo politicians in Kakamega, I've today been forced to indefinitely postpone the burial of my trusted fighter bull caretaker," he wrote on X.

"Meanwhile, today, I hosted a team of DCI detectives at my Malinya Home for a thorough fact-finding mission over the unfortunate demise of the late Kizito Moi Amukune."

Word on the streets states that it is Khalwale who 'sent the man to his maker' after realizing he was having a romantic relationship with one of his many wives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.