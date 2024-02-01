Rogue Nyandarua County Officials arrested after paying Ksh 13 Million to suppliers who did not supply anything to County Government - EACC is not joking (PHOTOs).





Thursday, February 1, 2024 - Five (5) former senior officials of Nyandarua County Government arrested by EACC on Wednesday evening have take n plea before the Nakuru Anti-Corruption Court.

They include Rose Esther Muthoni Wamuiya (Former CEC Member, Trade), Vincent Muiruri Wambui, Sophia Wairimu Karanja, Shadrack Kanyungo Ndirangu and Timothy Ngunjiri Kiragu.

The suspects will be charged with offences relating to the fraudulent payment of Kes.13,000,000 to 6 suppliers who did not supply anything to the County Government.

Investigations established that the suspects forged documents to falsely show that the suppliers facilitated a County Investment Conference, which did not take place.

The Commission is pursuing three other suspects believed to be hiding to evade arrest; Simon Mwangi Nganga (Former CEC Member, Water ), Daniel Kamua Muguko (Chief Officer, Trade), and Regina Wairimu Wacira (Chief Auditor).



