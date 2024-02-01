SHAME as the RUTO government admits it has been unable to issue Kenyans with passports – UHURU never entertained this mediocrity!!

Thursday, February 1, 2024 - President William Ruto has confirmed that he is unable to govern the country after he admitted that the Immigration Department has been unable to issue Kenyans with passports.

This was confirmed on Thursday by Government Spokesman, Isaac Mwaura, who noted that the problems with the issuance of passports have been brought by occasional breakdowns of machines being used at Nyayo house.

He has, however, stated that there is no cause for alarm, noting two new machines have since been procured and set for commissioning.

"We recognise that challenge but we are up to speed. We have had a problem with the machines at Nyayo house," Mwaura said.

He added that some 100,000 new passports have been printed and set for issuance soon.

"You will soon be seeing the Interior Cabinet Secretary launching it soon because they are already in town and Kenyans have no cause to worry," he said.

Mwaura maintained that the demand as well as the backlog for passports, including police good conduct is high in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.