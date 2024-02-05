This is where this year's MADARAKA DAY celebrations will be held – RUTO knows how to reward his friends like WETANGULA unlike BABA

Monday, February 5, 2024 - The Ministry of Interior and National Coordination has announced the venue of this year‘s Madaraka Day celebrations which will be graced by President William Ruto.
Madaraka Day, celebrated annually on June 1st in Kenya,
commemorates the nation’s attainment of internal self-rule from British
colonial rule in 1963.
In a statement on Monday, the Interior Ministry announced
that the public holiday will be marked at the Masinde Muliro Stadium in Bungoma
County.
The theme for this year’s celebration will be ‘Promoting
Agriculture and Food Security’
“This year’s Madaraka Day celebration will take place at
Masinde Muliro Stadium in Bungoma County, focusing on the theme ‘Promoting
Agriculture and Food Security,” the Ministry stated on Monday, February 5.
The announcement followed a meeting that was chaired by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.
During the meeting, the PS was informed of the need to upgrade the stadium to meet the standards of hosting a national event.
PS Omollo okayed plans to kickstart the repairs ahead of
Madaraka Day.
Bungoma County is regarded as the Speaker of the National
Assembly Moses Wetangula's stronghold and political pundits state that this is
a reward to the region for voting for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government
during last year's presidential election.
