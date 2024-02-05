Owner of the illegal gas depot that exploded in Embakasi, DERRICK KIMATHI, says he was not running a gas refilling plant but a garage

Derrick Kimathi, who is still on the run, through his lawyer
Wandugi Kirathe, stated that he was operating a garage and that the explosion
was caused by one of his clients who arrived with a lorry loaded with gas.
"Our client had not been operating a gas filling operation in that
place, the premises in the last few years has been operating as a garage and
till Thursday it was still operating as a garage, the motor vehicle that caused
this incident was trespassing into his property without his knowledge and
consent,” said the lawyer.
The lawyer has confirmed that Kimathi is in the business of transporting
LPG products and that last year he made applications to the Energy and
Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to get a license to operate a gas filling
plant in the area but the applications were rejected.
He argues that he shelved the idea after EPRA rejected his applications
because the site was not viable due to its closeness to the public.
However, residents claim that the location was an illegal gas-filling
plant, which was favored for its cheaper gas prices.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments