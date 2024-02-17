This is what RUTO has said after President JOE BIDEN invited him to WHITE HOUSE in May 2024



Saturday, February 17, 2024 - President William Ruto has finally spoken after United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden invited him to the White House on May 23, 2024.

In a statement on Friday, Ruto conveyed a message of appreciation to Joe Biden for inviting him to the White House.

The Head of State affirmed that the visit will allow the two governments to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, which began at the dawn of Kenya's independence from colonial rule.

Ruto asserted that the country views the anticipated state visit as a high-profile opportunity to articulate a new era of a dynamic partnership aimed at bolstering trade, investment, green energy, and climate action.

"Kenya views the state visit as a high profile opportunity to articulate a new era of a dynamic partnership aimed at transforming trade and investment, green energy and climate action, digital technology and innovation, health and human development, peace, and security as well as multilateralism and collective action to deliver shared prosperity for Kenya, Africa, the Global South and the entire world," Ruto said.

The father of the nation expressed optimism over the visit, saying he was looking forward to engaging with President Biden on a broad of matters of mutual interest to both nations.

"I look forward to engaging with President Biden on a broad range of matters of mutual interest to our nations, not just in terms of sectors of economic, political and diplomatic spheres of endeavour, but also with respect to our shared commitment to the fundamental values which define the strong policy convergence and robust strategic alignment of our enterprises, peoples and governments," Ruto added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST